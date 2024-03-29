Indiana man allegedly fired shots at vehicle during road rage incident on Bishop Ford Expressway

article

A Gary man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle in a road rage incident on the Bishop Ford Expressway last week.

Andrew D. Santana, 24, faces one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On March 24, around 6:30 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers received a report of a shooting on the southbound Bishop Ford Expressway near 154th Street.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered that an occupant of the suspect vehicle had fired shots, striking another vehicle multiple times. The occupant of the targeted vehicle was unharmed. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

Following an investigation, ISP identified the suspect vehicle, which was located by the Gary Indiana Police Department. Santana was subsequently apprehended.

A Cook County judge signed an arrest warrant on March 25, which led to Santana's extradition from Indiana to Illinois on Thursday.

Santana is currently detained at the Riverdale Police Department, awaiting a detention hearing.