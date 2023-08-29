Indiana man flees after sideswiping semi-truck, causing it to crash into wall and overturn: ISP

article

Two northwest Indiana residents were arrested after being involved in a crash with a semi on Interstate 80/94 Tuesday morning.

Charles Luis Garcia Berrios, 30, of Michigan City, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while suspended for a prior conviction and false informing.

Tamia A. Baylor, 35, of Merrillville, was charged with false informing.

At about 3:45 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers were dispatched to I-80/94 eastbound lanes near the 7.7-mile marker for a crash involving a semi and a car.

According to preliminary information, a 2015 Ford Taurus sideswiped a 2001 Freightliner, which caused the semi to crash into the median wall, ISP said.

The semi then continued to travel over the wall and overturned, coming to a rest on its driver's side. Additionally, the semi struck construction equipment that was being operated by two construction workers.

Meanwhile, the Taurus came to a rest in the right ditch, ISP said.

Following the crash, witnesses said they saw a male flee from the crashed car.

Upon arrival, troopers located the abandoned Ford. While investigating the crash, a male and a female, later identified as Berrios and Baylor, arrived at the scene. Baylor said she had been driving the Ford at the time of the crash.

Troopers were suspicious of her statements and determined that Berrios, who was with her, had actually been driving the Ford at the time of the crash.

Troopers then initiated an impaired driving investigation and took Berrios into custody. Baylor was also arrested.

No injuries were sustained by either of the drivers or by the construction workers.