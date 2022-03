An Indiana man was killed on Saturday night in a single-car crash on I-80 in Cook County.

Illinois State Police said that around 11:19 p.m., Eric R. Gehres, 34, of Hammond, veered off the roadway near Kedzie Avenue. His pickup truck hit a light pole and rolled over.

Gehres was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

