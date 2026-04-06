Indiana man sentenced for selling fentanyl, gun with 'switch'

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The Brief A Michigan City man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution and illegal gun possession. Prosecutors say he sold drugs and a firearm with a machine gun conversion device. He will also serve four years of supervised release.



A northwest Indiana man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl and illegally having a gun.

What we know:

Jalen Wilson, 29, was sentenced last week to 70 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana.

Prosecutors said Wilson admitted to selling 40 grams or more of fentanyl on two separate occasions and, in another instance, selling a firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

Court records show Wilson had a prior federal felony conviction for conspiring to distribute heroin, which prohibited him from having a gun.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

What they're saying:

"Jalen Wilson decided to ignore the lessons he should have learned during his first trip through the federal criminal justice system," said U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred. "Instead, he escalated by diversifying his illicit business into to fentanyl and firearms."