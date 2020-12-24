Indiana man sentenced to 30 years for raping 8-year-old girl

article

A Gary man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping an 8-year-old girl he had known since her birth.

Donovan Wilson, 29, continued to maintain his innocence Wednesday as he was sentenced by a Lake County judge.

Wilson, who was convicted of child molesting in November, must register as a sex offender for life and must serve more than 83% of his sentence, because he’s considered a credit-restricted felon, the judge said.

Lake County Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said Wilson had known the girl since she was born and was in a position of trust over her.

The girl’s mother caught Wilson raping her daughter in February at the child's home in Gary, Villarreal said.

"She is never going to forget what happened to her," said Villarreal, who had asked the judge sentence Wilson to 40 years.

Defense attorney Roseann Ivanovich had a sought a 20-year sentence for her client. She said Wilson had no serious criminal history before his arrest, and has five children.

"It’s been very difficult for his children, not being able to see him," she said.