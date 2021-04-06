Indiana mask mandate lifted, but some businesses still requiring them

You are no longer required to wear a mask throughout much of Indiana. The state mandate officially expired Tuesday.

However, this does not mean Hoosiers can toss out their masks. In Whiting, plenty people were still wearing them and some businesses are requiring them.

Even the governor himself says to keep up the habit.

"Wear a mask when you’re around others. I’m going to continue to do that," said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Indiana’s case counts are ticking up. But Holcomb insists data is the reason he lifted the statewide mandate, and not politics.

"I am liberated from any political motivations. Period," he said.

Holcomb spoke at a mass vaccination site in Gary, which is set to open on Wednesday. Gary's health commissioner says he wants more shots in arms before the city will life the mask mandate.

"It’s like you’re running for a touchdown and you don’t want to spike the ball on the 20 yard line. You want to get in the end zone and punch it in there and make sure you score before you take off the mask," said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker.

Municipalities and businesses can still require masks, with many spots in northwest Indiana doing so, including Grindhouse Cafe, run by Gabe Mauch.

"People have been pretty well receptive today, with the first day of the mandate being lifted and for the last year. Every once in a while you get somebody that's uncool but it's okay," Mauch said.

But he worries Indiana might back pedal, and have a resurgence, if too many people ditch the masks too soon.