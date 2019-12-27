Indiana nurse’s touching goodbye poem to dying patient goes viral

A nurse in Indiana posted a heart-wrenching and detailed poem on her Facebook, addressing a patient who recently died.

Sandra Kluskowski posted a photo of an empty hospital bed along with a detailed account of a patients’ final moments spent with her and her colleagues.

She went into detail of everything that occurred, from the moment she got the patient a warm blanket to watching them take their last breath.

"Did you know I was there?" she asked. "I was just another voice getting report and gathering all information so I would know more about you. Did you hear the marker on the white board spell out my name? I greeted you in a comforting voice.“

The post received 11,000 shares and a flurry of supportive comments from people.

“Words can't even explain how much of a big heart it takes to do what you do day in and day out,” one user wrote.

Kluskowski told Good Morning America that the hardest part of the day is "leaving for the day and wondering whatever happened to that person, and just hoping that if they are not still in the bed I last saw them in, then hoping and praying they made it home.“

In the lengthy and emotional post, Kluskowski explained the difficulty of watching someone lose their life.

“I just want you to know that I did my best,” she wrote. “I was scared again and this wasnt the first time. I wanted more than ever for you to feel comfortable and safe all the way to the moment I covered you with a sheet and turned and closed the door behind me as quietly as possible as if to say.....I'm letting you rest."

