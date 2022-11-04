Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week.

Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.

The vehicles were located as far as 40 yards from shore in a stretch of the river that reaches depths of 12 feet, the DNR said.

(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

On Thursday, members of the Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team assisted in the search and removal of five vehicles from the river, the statement said.

Investigators confirmed all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008, the DNR said.

No further information was available.