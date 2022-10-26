Indiana police search for mom wanted in murder of boy found in suitcase

Police are searching for the mother of a boy who was found dead inside a suitcase last April in southern Indiana.

The body of the boy, identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, was found inside a Las Vegas-themed suitcase on April 16 by a local mushroom hunter in an isolated area of Washington County in southern Indiana.

Investigators spent months investigating leads and combing through tips. Officials said an autopsy showed the child died from an "electrolyte imbalance" caused by "a viral gastroenteritis." A blood toxicology report was negative.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Arrest warrants were issued for 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman and the boy's biological mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson, on Oct. 14 for charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Five days later, Coleman was arrested by ISP detectives in San Francisco with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department.

Dejuane Ludie Anderson | Indiana State Police

Another arrest warrant was issued for Anderson for the charge of murder on Wednesday.

Police are still looking for Anderson, who is considered at large. Police said Anderson is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds and may have short dark brown hair Indiana State Police said her last known location was in Echo Park in Los Angeles but she has traveled to various cities in the U.S. in the past few months

Anyone who has information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

Cairo would have turned 6 years old on Monday.