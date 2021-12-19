Indiana reports first Omicron variant COVID-19 case

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced that it has detected the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus from an unvaccinated Indiana resident.

The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program, the department said. The sample was collected Dec. 9, and the patient was notified of the positive test. The sequencing to detect a variant was then conducted, and the Omicron variant was detected this weekend.

Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said the latest mutation of the virus underscores the importance of getting vaccinated and taking other steps to prevent the spread of illness, especially as Hoosiers move indoors during the colder winter months and gather for the holidays.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

"COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Indiana, and we do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system," Box said. "While we are still learning about Omicron, we already have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID-19. I urge eligible Hoosiers to use those tools as soon as possible to limit the further spread of disease."

The department said the following steps can help protect Hoosiers from COVID-19, including the Omicron variant:

Advertisement