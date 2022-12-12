Indiana reports first pediatric flu death of the season

Indiana is reporting its first pediatric flu death of the season.

There is no word on the age of the child.

At least 24 adult influenza deaths have been recorded in Indiana this month.

With three highly contagious viruses taking hold, health leaders nationwide are urging handwashing, vaccinations, and even masking.

As much as Americans would like to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror for good, health officials are once again warning of a potential winter surge in Covid-19 cases.

Hospitals are already feeling the squeeze from what some are referring to as a "Tripledemic" — Covid, flu and RSV infections are filling up hospital beds and even creating a shortage of cold medicine at pharmacies.

Flu hospitalizations are at their highest point in a decade.

"The flu usually hits you pretty quickly with high fever, sore throat, runny nose. Headaches, can even be like nausea and vomiting. And it kind of hits you like a ton of bricks," said Dr. Antonio Luis.

Masks are now making a comeback as a way to avoid getting sick. Many major cities are once again recommending them for indoor spaces, though some say they're feeling mask fatigue.

"People don't like to be told what to do, but you really want to very strongly encourage people that when you're having a rather strong uptick in infections, which is followed by an uptick in hospitalizations, you want to make sure you do something to mitigate against that," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Doctors suggest getting a flu shot and an updated covid booster, especially now ahead of holiday gatherings, as they take about two weeks to be effective.

"We're really putting a full court press on to get people to get that updated booster vaccine if they have not already gotten it," Fauci said.

Health officials also say you can do your part by getting tested if you have symptoms and staying home if you're sick.