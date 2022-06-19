Indiana reports first probable case of monkeypox

Indiana health officials announced this weekend that they have identified the state's first probable case of monkeypox.

They said the patient remains isolated and close contacts are being identified. No other details about the patient are being released.

Health officials said the spread of monkeypox among the general public remains low, that the virus is rare and does not spread easily through brief casual contact.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Person-to-person transmission is possible either through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, or through exposure to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Headache

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

Exhaustion

Rash (often beginning on face and spreading to rest of body)

The CDC said that 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 U.S. states and territories.