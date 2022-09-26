Indiana State Police squad car sideswiped by tanker truck

An Indiana State Police trooper was injured when her squad car was sideswiped by a tanker truck early Monday morning.

About 5 a.m., Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 65 near mile-marker 224.3, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Bilthuis was sitting in her patrol car with her seatbelt buckled and emergency lights activated when a tanker truck clipped the left rear of her squad car, state police said.

Bilthuis was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the statement.

The driver of the truck, Jonathan W. Hanley, 33, was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, state police said. Police also discovered Hanley's truck, operated by Hydro EXC Inc. in Griffith, Indiana, had several violations, including two "out of service" violations.

Indiana State Police reminded drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the roadway.

No further information was immediately available.