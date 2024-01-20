Indiana state trooper hit by car on I-65, in critical condition: officials
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indiana state trooper is in critical condition after being struck by an oncoming car in downtown Indianapolis, according to officials.
Sgt. John Perrine shared details of the incident on Twitter Saturday evening.
The trooper, who hasn't been named, was hit while outside his car on I-65. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with severe injuries.
