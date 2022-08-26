Indiana teen arrested for fatally shooting high school student at bus stop

article

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon for the murder of a 16-year-old student who was at a bus stop in Indiana hours earlier.

Tyrique Sevin Radford El, 18, is accused of fatally shooting a Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was waiting for the bus before 7 a.m. with other students.

Radford El initially fled the scene after what police said was a targeted shooting but was later taken into custody and preliminarily charged with murder, FOX 59 reported.

His arrest came after a multiple agency manhunt that involved an Indiana State Police helicopter and an ATF K-9 officer.

Police have not detailed how the suspect was located. Several schools in the area were briefly locked down before his arrest.

The victim was identified as Temario Stokes Jr., according to FOX 59.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"My baby was an outgoing person," the victim’s mother Tiera Ervin told reporters, FOX 59 reported. "My baby would give people the shirt off his back. My baby was a beautiful person who is gone too soon. It took my heart away from me."

She said he had two younger siblings and their family moved into the neighborhood in April.

Ervin added, "When I heard the shots, I ran outside and saw my son lying on the ground, shot multiple times."

The shooting happened on the corner of Providence Drive and Winterwood Drive in the Summerfield Housing addition in Greenwood, Indiana, according to authorities.

"It is a sad day for The Clark-Pleasant school community. It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our high school students has died after being shot near his bus stop earlier this morning, near US 31 and Worthsville Road," Clark Pleasant Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and also to his classmates and teachers at Whiteland Community High School."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

For more, go to Fox News.