Indiana teen discharges officer's weapon during struggle after trying to leave school early: police

An Indiana teen who tried to leave school early got into a struggle with police and pulled the trigger of the officer's gun, according to Hammond Police.

No injuries occurred, but she is now facing possible charges for resisting law enforcement.

The incident happened Monday morning when the officer noticed the 14-year-old girl trying to leave Eggers Junior High School against regulations.

Police say the teen has a history with law enforcement and the officer tried to bring her back to the school's main office while also contacting her mother about the situation.

After trying to restrain the teen in the office, a struggle ensued. As the officer was trying to secure the teen, she reached into the officer's duty belt and pulled the gun's trigger, police said.

The bullet struck the wall in the office but no injuries occurred, according to police.

Authorities have since detained the teen and she is facing possible charges.