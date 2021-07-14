Indiana University students file lawsuit against vaccination requirement

Eight students at Indiana University are suing the school for requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The students filed the lawsuit Monday, alleging the mandate violates the 14th Amendment and state law.

According to a school mandate, all students, faculty and staff need to be vaccinated or get an exemption for religious or medical reasons before the fall term.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Well, it's just not reasonable for IU. It's even irrational for IU to mandate COVID vaccinations. No government in the United States is doing that," Attorney James Bopp Jr. said.

The lawsuit also claims the school is violating state law which bans showing proof of vaccination.

Advertisement

The university says they will not be changing their policy.