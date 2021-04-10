Indiana woman, 20, missing and could be in ‘extreme danger’: police

A 20-year-old missing Indiana woman could be in "extreme danger," police said.

Kaylee Hornung, of Anderson, Indiana, was last seen Friday getting into a silver-colored car with unknown plate information, according to a missing person alert from Anderson Police.

Kaylee Hornung, 20

Hornung was last seen wearing a blue-green shirt, dark yoga pants, and pink and purple plaid shoes, police said.

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, police said.

Advertisement

Hornung is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anderson Police at 765-642-0221 or 911.