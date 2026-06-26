Scammers target Merrillville tornado victims with fake cleanup bills, police warn

The Brief Merrillville police are warning residents about a scam in which fraudsters are going door to door seeking payment for tornado cleanup work that was actually performed for free by volunteers. The scam comes as the community continues recovering from the June 11 tornado. Police praised volunteers for donating their time and effort without expecting compensation. Authorities urge residents not to pay any invoices or requests for payment related to volunteer cleanup services and to contact the Merrillville Police Department if they receive a suspicious solicitation.



A scam is targeting Merrillville residents recovering from the June 11 tornado, with fraudsters going door to door seeking payment for cleanup work performed by volunteers, police said.

What we know:

The tornado struck Merrillville on the night of June 11, and many residents are still recovering and rebuilding.

In a social media post Friday, the Merrillville Police Department thanked the volunteers who have helped with cleanup efforts.

"These selfess individuals have donated their time, energy and compassion expecting absolutely nothing in return. We cannot thank them enough for everything they have done," police said.

Police warned, however, that scammers have been leaving invoices and payment envelopes at homes, falsely claiming residents owe money for cleanup services that were provided free of charge by volunteers.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the people responsible for the scam or said whether anyone has lost money.

What you can do:

Police said anyone who receives a bill, invoice or payment request claiming they owe money for volunteer cleanup services should not pay it. Instead, residents should throw it away.

"Legitimate volunteers are not seeking compensation for their services," police said. "It is both sad and shameful that there are individuals who would attempt to profit from the hardships and losses our residents have endured."

What's next:

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant. Anyone with questions about a solicitation or who believes they have been targeted by the scam should contact the Merrillville Police Department before making any payment.