Indiana woman, 70, charged with husband’s murder, police say

A 70-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of her estranged husband in Rensselaer, Indiana, police said.

Stephanie Nagel was arrested and charged with murder, burglary, and stalking on Friday, according to Rensselaer police.

Phil Nagel found dead

What we know:

Last Monday, police were called to a home in the 700 block of Milroy Avenue in Rensselaer where Nagel’s husband, Phil, 71, was found dead.

Phil Nagel failed to show up for a planned event and had not been heard from, so his friends became worried.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators from Rensselaer police, Indiana State Police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Nagel’s death as a murder.

Evidence collected at the scene pointed investigators to Stephanie Nagel as a suspect, police said. Investigators obtained a search warrant to search Stephanie’s home in Rensselaer where more evidence was collected.

Rensselaer police interviewed Nagel. She allegedly gave inconsistent answers and eventually stopped cooperating with police.

She was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not give a potential motive for the killing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 219-866-7602. A tipster can remain anonymous if they wish.