Indiana woman charged with Chicago murder in shooting death of 19-year-old

A 20-year-old Indiana woman is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

On January 21, 2022, Akiya Sims allegedly shot the victim multiple times in the 9000 block of S. Normal Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The victim died from his injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

On March 21, 2022, Sims of Indianapolis was arrested in the 600 block of Justice Way in Indianapolis. She was extradited back to Chicago, police said.

Akiya Sims | Chicago Police Department

Sims has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Advertisement

No further details regarding the shooting were immediately available.