Indiana woman charged with DUI after Lake Forest crash

A Hammond woman is facing charges for driving under the influence after crashing a truck into a traffic light pole in Lake Forest Sunday morning.

Lake Forest Police and Fire Departments responded to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 41 and Route 60 at approximately 2:23 a.m.

First responders found a black 2021 Ford Ranger pickup truck off the roadway with heavy front end damage.

Police say Analisa Sada, 21, was driving the truck southbound on Route 41 when she left the roadway. The truck struck a traffic light pole and the IDOT traffic signal control box.

The control box was destroyed, leaving the busy intersection without traffic signals. Officers remained on scene providing traffic control until Meade Electric was able to restore power around noon.

Sada and her passenger both refused medical treatment on scene.

Police say Sada was showing signs of impairment and she was placed under arrest.

She was charged with Driving Under the Influence, DUI B.A.C. above .08, Unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and Possession of a controlled substance.