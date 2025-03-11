Indiana woman found alive after six days missing

The Brief A Wheatfield, Indiana woman was found alive in her vehicle six days after she was reported missing. A passerby operating heavy equipment discovered the vehicle off the road and out of sight. The woman, despite her injuries, was conscious and was flown to a Chicago hospital.



An Indiana woman was found alive Tuesday, nearly a week after she was reported missing.

What we know:

Brieonna Cassell, 41, of Wheatfield, Indiana, had been missing for six days before a passerby found her.

Johnny Martinez was operating equipment for Deyoung Drainage when he spotted a vehicle off County Road 600 South near County Road 300 East, about a mile southeast of the Newton County Landfill.

The vehicle was hidden from view of passing traffic.

Martinez contacted his supervisor, Morocco Fire Chief Jeremy Vanderwall, and the two checked the vehicle.

They found Cassell inside, conscious and speaking, despite her injuries.

She had survived six days in the vehicle, waiting for help.

Cassell was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for medical treatment.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to Martinez and Vanderwall for their quick actions.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how the vehicle ended up off the road or the extent of Cassell’s injuries.

The Response:

Several agencies assisted in the rescue, including Newton County 9-1-1 Communications, Newton County EMS, Lutheran Air, Brook Fire, Morocco Fire, Kentland Fire, and the Brook Police Department.