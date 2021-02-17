Infant among 3 injured in Avalon Park crash

Three people, including a 6-month-old girl, were injured in a crash Tuesday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a Buick sedan about 7:55 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Stony Island Avenue when she was struck by an Infiniti while attempting to cross three lanes of traffic, Chicago police said.

The Buick then hit a median and the Infiniti struck a light pole, according to police.

The teen driver of the Buick was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 28-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl riding in the Infiniti were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the Infiniti refused medical assistance. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Citations are pending, according to police.