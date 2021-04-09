Infant critically hurt in Jane Byrne Interchange crash

An infant was critically hurt in a Friday morning crash that shut down the Jane Byrne Interchange ramp from the northbound Dan Ryan to westbound Eisenhower.

Four adults were also injured in the two-car crash, which happened about 7 a.m., according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing.

The ramp from Interstate 94 northbound to Interstate 290 westbound remained closed for an investigation, Clausing said.

A citizen attempted to drive the infant to the hospital themselves, but then pulled over and awaited an ambulance, which took the infant in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

Merritt said four other adults, three male and one female, were taken in either fair or serious condition to Stroger and Mount Sinai Hospitals.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.