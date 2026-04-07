Indiana inmate charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting witness
VALPARAISO, Ill. - A Porter County inmate has been charged after authorities say he attempted to arrange the murder of a witness in his criminal case.
What we know:
Investigators said the jail division received information on March 22 that 44-year-old inmate Robert Garner was seeking to hire someone to kill a person he believed would testify against him.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office and the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group launched an investigation and began communicating directly with Garner without his knowledge.
Authorities said the investigation led to Garner being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 2 felony. Officials credited cooperation between the jail division, detectives and prosecutors with preventing a potential killing.
Garner has been in Porter County Jail since Feb. 28 on charges of dealing a controlled substance, conspiracy and another charge that has not been listed. He is being held in custody on a $155,000 bond.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Porter County Jail.