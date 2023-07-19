Infant girl found dead in Woodlawn, police say

An infant girl was found dead on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:22 p.m., police say the one-year-old girl was discovered unresponsive in the 6500 block of S. Ellis Ave. in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The infant was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no offenders in custody, according to police. The infant showed no visible signs of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.