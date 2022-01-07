Infant, woman killed in northwest Indiana after driver fled from police in vehicle and crashed

A driver, who was allegedly in illegal possession of a handgun, fled from police and crashed in northwest Indiana, causing the deaths of a child and woman.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Lake County officers attempted to stop a driver in a 2010 Audi A5 who was traveling at a high rate of speed near 25th Avenue and Broadway in Gary, Indiana.

The driver accelerated, refusing to stop, and was headed southbound near Broadway and Interstate 80/94.

Officers then lost sight of the Audi.

According to preliminary information, the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and rear ended a semi-trailer in the right lane.

After striking the trailer, the Audi spun across all lanes and drove into the median wall, authorities said.

After hitting the wall, the Audi then went back across the lanes in front of the same semi that it had rear-ended and was struck on the passenger side by the front of the semi.

The Audi eventually came to a final rest under the front bumper of the semi.

During the initial impact with the trailer, a woman, who was a passenger in the Audi, suffered fatal injuries and was ejected from the vehicle.

A small child who was also in the Audi in a car seat on the rear passenger side also suffered fatal injuries, authorities said.

"Any loss of life in such horrifying circumstances is tragic, but the loss of a child is especially disturbing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives during this incident," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The male driver who crashed into the semi was transported to the hospital with head injuries.

The deceased female was identified as a 20-year-old from Matteson, Illinois.

After the crash, officers discovered that the same driver was arrested by Lake County officers in November after another vehicle pursuit.

Advertisement

Multiple charges are currently pending.