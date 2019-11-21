Ingleside man charged with multiple vehicle burglaries

article

An Ingleside man was accused of stealing from four different vehicles Tuesday in the northern suburb.

Joseph Sempek, 31, was charged with four felony counts of burglary and four misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Officers allegedly found Sempek in possession of several stolen items about 11:20 p.m. near the area of Wilson Road and Shandon Drive, the sheriff’s office said. A vehicle burglary had been reported about earlier in the evening in the 35400 block of North Wilson Road, about a mile away.

A subsequent investigation found that Sempek allegedly stole from two other vehicles on Wilson Road and another in the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Sempek was held at Lake County Jail on $150,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in court Dec. 10.