7 thoughts on the Chicago Bears after the 2026 NFL Combine

Another NFL Combine has come and gone.

The focus for the Chicago Bears wasn’t on the prospects as much as it was on whom the Bears might need to move on from as they plan their future with contracts that are keeping them over the cap.

There were still some tidbits about prospects as the week carried on.

Here are some thoughts on where the Bears stand after a week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the highest picks focus on defense

The Bears are set to have some massive turnover on defense, and it’s not terribly surprising.

A lot of the holdovers from the Matt Eberflus era weren’t going to stick around. Some, like potential cap casualty linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, were making too much with their respective contracts. Others, like safety Jaquan Brisker or cornerback Nahshon Wright, might be too expensive to retain. Others, like nose tackle Andrew Billings, could just be at the end of their Chicago tenure.

With plenty of potential departures, I’d imagine the Bears would use most of their picks on the defensive side of the ball. The first-round pick might be a lock to be a defensive player, considering how many defensive linemen spoke with the Bears in Indianapolis.

I still wouldn’t be surprised if each of the first three rounds were spent on a defensive player.

Even assuming the Bears bring back safety Kevin Byard, the Bears will need a defensive tackle, a safety, a linebacker and cornerback depth.

Round one might have to be a defensive lineman for the Bears, unless a top safety prospect falls into their lap. This draft is so deep on the defensive line that the Bears could have their pick of a few at No. 25 overall. The second round might offer the most intriguing options.

The Bears met with Texas Tech star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez at the Combine. He’s coming off an ultra-productive season with a great Red Raiders defense, and could be a Day 1 starter for the Bears next to TJ Edwards. Rodriguez has a Day 2 grade and could fit the Bears’ range of selections.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said before the NFL Combine on a conference call that this draft has starting safety prospects that could be found as deep as the fourth round, too.

What about the offensive side of the ball?

I could see the Bears investing in a running back.

D’Andre Swift is in the last year of his deal. Travis Homer is a special teams ace. Roschon Johnson might not be back next season. Without Swift, the Bears have Kyle Monongai and we know Johnson likes to utilize two running backs.

The Bears have no shot at Jeremiyah Love, but fellow Irish running back Jadarian Price might be available in the second round if the Bears opt for Price, who also adds plenty of dynamic play in the return game.

Another option is looking at the Penn State duo.

The one benefit of PSU struggling this season is that Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s draft stock isn’t as high as it was after the 2024 college football season. Those two were a fantastic duo in State College, and are both in this draft class. I didn’t get a chance to ask if either met with the Bears.

Aside from running backs, the Bears let with North Dakota State QB Cole Payton in Indianapolis. It could be some extra homework if the Bears trade Tyson Bagent, but it could also be the Bears preparing for life without Case Keenum.

Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher met with the Bears, too. The only free agent decision the Bears need to make at that position is with Durham Smythe.

Related article

I can think of a good reason why Poles is appealing the NFL’s compensatory decision

The Bears and Falcons teamed up on Tuesday when both Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham joined in wondering aloud why the Bears didn’t get two compensatory picks for Cunningham’s hiring in Atlanta as the Falcons’ GM.

Cunningham stated it clearly: "It was always my interpretation that if a general manager gets hired, that team would receive two third-round picks … I'm the general manager. I was hired. I would think that they would get two third-round picks."

Poles said the Bears have been in conversations with the league when it comes to appealing that decision. The NFL told FOX 32 the decision was made because Atlanta's president of football Matt Ryan is the executive decision maker.

It makes sense why Poles would like to have those two picks, one third-round selection in 2026 and another in 2026.

Last season, Poles flipped a future fourth-round selection to Kansas City for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. Imagine what he could do if he had an extra third-round selection to use in whatever negotiations he’s getting up to in the coming weeks.

This was the first mention of a contract extension for Caleb Williams

If you keep asking if the Bears found their franchise quarterback, it seems we’re moving in that direction.

After setting the Bears’ single-season passing record in the season finale against the Lions, Caleb Williams is entering a pivotal Year 3 with the team, which could determine how the team approaches his second contract.

Poles mentioned extending Williams in Indy this week, which is the first time he’s mentioned that possibility. That’s a good thing.

"I hope eventually to have a quarterback situation, too, where we’ve got to pay a young quarterback," Poles said on Tuesday. "I think we’re getting closer and closer to clarity on that side of things."

It does feel like a foregone conclusion that Poles is going to give Williams a second contract. If Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and others got massive quarterback contracts without playing in an NFC Championship game, it’s safe to assume Williams will have ground to stand on in negotiations with the Bears.

The one thought that entered my mind is what if the Bears can get ahead of a Williams’ contract extension? That would come only if they’re sure he’s their franchise quarterback.

At this point, a lot would need to go wrong if they decide otherwise. It feels like the question isn’t "will they?" as opposed to it being "how much?"

Peter Woods’ Madden choice

Every year, each prospect gets the same line of questions.

Some of those with credentials ask prospects who are answering questions at the podium: "Have you spoken to (insert team here)." Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods, a projected first-round pick, was asked about the Bears specifically.

Woods said he hadn’t met with the Bears, but he did have some history with Chicago.

"I played Madden with Jay Cutler, and some of the other legends," Woods said.

Naming Cutler as a Chicago legend is one thing, but the word is plural. Who else did he play with that’s considered a legend? Cutler played for the Bears from 2009 to 2016. So maybe Brandon Marshall? Or it could be Alshon Jeffrey? Matt Forte is a Bears’ legend. Devin Hester, too.

Woods would be a great pick for the Bears at defensive tackle. He might not be there at No. 25 when the Bears make their pick.

This was probably the best response I heard about the Bears at the combine.

Related article

The Bears' biggest asset: the 2025 NFL Draft class

Earlier this week, I wrote about how the Bears are singing a different tune this year as opposed to the last two NFL Combines.

This is because of how the Bears were a playoff team and NFC North champs in 2025, sure. It’s also because of how the Bears, in large part, nailed the 2025 NFL Draft.

Johnson’s offense operates the majority of its offensive sets with two tight ends and utilizes multiple running backs. The Bears have that with tight end Colston Loveland and running back Kyle Monangai.

Poles did so well with last year’s draft that the Bears are set up to pick the best player available. That’s a good thing, and it reflects very well on Poles. It also reflects well on Johnson, as the two embark on their second NFL Draft together as a coach-GM combo.

Replicating this success is going to be extremely hard. But, the Bears have a chance to prove Year 1 can be the norm.

A potential Bears offseason MVP: Matt Feinstein

One option for the Bears in the challenge of creating cap space is by restructuring a few contracts on the books.

That's why Vice President of Football Administration Matt Feinstein is a potential offseason MVP.

"I'm really fortunate to have Matt Feinstein," Poles said. "I think he's one of the best cap guys in the league."

The Bears have restructured massive contracts before. Feinstein could be called to work some magic here.

Without getting too far into the weeds, it's easy to look at three players who are prime restructuring candidates: wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and guard Joe Thuney.

Spotrac pointed out how the biggest reason is all three of their contracts are guaranteed. The Bears can convert some of their salaries to bonuses. Feinstein has his work cut out for him, but Poles made it clear how much he respects him and his process.

"He gives us a lot of different scenarios for us to operate in, but also showing us the short-term and long-term effect of each one of those decisions," Poles said. "We wanna stay in that sweet spot where we have a maximum amount of flexibility as we move on, not only from this year, but three years down the road."