Injured Gaza children arrive in Chicago for life-saving treatment

The Brief Injured children from Gaza arrived at O'Hare on Sunday to receive life-saving medical treatment, thanks to HEAL Palestine. The children, who were flown from Egypt, will stay with host families in Chicago while undergoing surgeries, with support from local hospitals and the Palestinian community. HEAL Palestine is seeking volunteers to assist with the children’s recovery, which could take years due to physical and psychological trauma.



A heart-wrenching scene unfolded Sunday at O'Hare International Airport as four children, severely injured in the ongoing Gaza conflict, arrived in Chicago to receive urgent medical care.

What we know:

The children, who were flown in from Egypt, will stay with host families while undergoing a wide range of surgical procedures.

Their journey was made possible by HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit organization that partners with Chicago’s top hospitals and treatment centers, along with the city's supportive Palestinian community.

"Coming here and staying with a community that has the same culture, language, food, religion helps a lot for the adjustment phase so they can begin a very successful period of treatment," said Co-founder of HEAL Palestine, Steve Sosebee.

It’s estimated that between 3,000 and 4,000 children in Gaza have lost limbs due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Among them is Khaleel, who lost both of his legs but remains strong, supported by his faith and his family.

"His faith and the love and support he gets from his family," an interpreter said on behalf of Khaleel.

Some of the children who arrived in Chicago have lost not only their limbs but their families as well. For HEAL Palestine, the welcome at O'Hare is just the beginning of a long recovery process.

"Often this takes years to give these kids an opportunity to truly recover what they've gone through the loss of limbs, the loss of family members, the psychological trauma. We're committed to these kids for the long term and we try to develop these very strong personal connections so they know they're not alone," said Sosebee.

What you can do:

HEAL Palestine is looking for volunteers to assist with the children’s care.

If you'd like more information, visit their website here.