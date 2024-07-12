Inmate dies after apparent medical emergency in Cook County Jail: officials

A 32-year-old inmate at the Cook County Jail has died after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m., Friday.

Ahmad Abed, of Bridgeview, suffered the medical emergency while in the Residential Treatment Unit, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Medical staff began lifesaving measures on Abed before transporting him to Mt. Sinai Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 2:25 p.m., deputies said.

The cause and manner of his death is still pending an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force will conduct an independent investigation into Abed's death as part of protocol.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.