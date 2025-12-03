Subzero wind chills grip Chicago as warming centers open

Today is cloudy with light snow around.

FOX 32's Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

Highs today will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow accumulation will be a dusting to a half-inch. Tonight will be dangerously cold with lows feeling like (wind) -10 to -15 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cold with highs around 20 in the afternoon. Daytime wind chill reaches only about 5-10 at the warmest.

Tomorrow night will hold wind chills below zero yet again. Partly sunny skies are back on Friday with highs in the upper 20s.

Warming centers

What you can do:

With temperatures set to plunge, the city will open warming centers for those who need them, including:

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

The city also runs nearly 300 other warming centers at City Colleges, community centers, senior centers, libraries, parks and police stations.

To find the location nearest you, download the CHI311 app or go to 311.chicago.gov or dial 3-1-1. You can also view the city's warming center map.

What's next:

There is a chance for snow Friday night. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 30.

There is a chance for snow Saturday night through Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday is looking dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. The chance for snow is back Monday night and Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s on Tuesday.