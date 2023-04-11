Inmate strikes Indiana State Prison employee in head with steel pipe

article

An Indiana State Prison employee suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after an inmate hit him in the head with a steel pipe.

Jeremy Davidson, 39, got into an argument with a prison employee while working in the steel shop around 1 a.m. at the Michigan City facility.

Davidson struck the employee on the head with a steel pipe, causing potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Indiana State Police.

The victim was air-lifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment. He was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Davidson was taken into custody and was transferred to another facility.

He is currently serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molesting. His prior release date was scheduled for 2192.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.