'Innovation One': Chicago increasing access to technology

Chicago is taking another step to cut the digital divide with the grand opening of "Innovation One."

The technology, training and resource center at Truman College is open to all Chicago public School and City Colleges of Chicago students, faculty and staff.

The hub will feature a tech loaning library, a recording and podcast studio, and equipment donated by Apple.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

City leaders say the lab will focus on social and workforce equity.

"There is not one job that I can think of that is a good paying job where technology isn't at the heart of it," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Advertisement

The "Innovation One" hub is located at Truman College, with satellite locations scheduled to be housed at Olive-Harvey, Kennedy-King and Arturo Velzquez Technical Institute in Pilsen.