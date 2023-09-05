People often ponder what they would do if they won the lottery. Having won the largest-ever Powerball jackpot of $2 billion in November, a California man had more reason to dwell on it.

"I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing. As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it's gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the school system greatly benefits as well," Edwin Castro says.

Castro has maintained a relatively low profile since his historic win. However, he made quite a statement after purchasing a seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom multi-million dollar mansion in LA's Bel Air neighborhood.

This property was brought to Castro's attention by Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, who handled the listing.

Castro's home, known as 'Palazzo di Vista,' was initially listed for $87,777,777. Designed by reconstructive surgeon-to-the-star Alex Kadavi in collaboration with the Ali Rad Design Group, the mansion cost Castro $25.5 million.

This left him with an estimated $600 million in the bank after taxes on the Powerball lump sum.

Palazzo offers panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains and Channel Islands from a hilltop overlooking Bel Air, California. One of Los Angeles' most coveted neighborhoods, the mansion sits on an acre of land, offering privacy and seclusion.

Along with Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills, Bel Air is known for its opulent mansions and celebrity residents. With neighbors like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence, Castro is in exclusive company.

Throughout the mansion, you'll find a central glass elevator surrounded by a koi pond the size of a swimming pool. Swimmers can tune into their favorite tunes with multiple jets synchronized with home music.

This home features a dark marble and glass aesthetic and a slew of one-of-a-kind features, including an indoor/outdoor Tequila bar, a wine cellar, a champagne tasting room, and multiple dining areas, among other unique features.

Considering the house's stunning architecture and captivating amenities, Castro has indeed hit the jackpot.

This information and images were provided by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.