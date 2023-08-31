International Overdose Awareness Day: CCSO trains thousands on how to use narcan

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Cook County hosted an event to discuss the importance of naloxone training and training resources.

In 2022, nearly 2,000 people were killed by an opioid overdose in the county.

Sheriff staff and volunteers from partner organizations with the South Side Heroin Opioid Task Force provided naloxone training to thousands of people in jail.

"We've been giving out naloxone from the jail now for years and I think we're just under 25,000 naloxone kits we have given out to individuals who leave here. We train them, we give them out to them and they're using them. They're using them to save people day in and day out," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Surveys of those who received naloxone through the program indicate that at least 39 percent have been used in a life-threatening overdose situation.