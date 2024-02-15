Intoxicated DUI suspect attacks sheriff's deputy during victim impact panel, faces more charges

article

A man who was arrested for a DUI is facing more charges after attacking a sheriff's deputy while intoxicated during a victim impact panel.

The incident happened at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of West Washington Street in unincorporated Grayslake, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas Goheen, 41, initially fell asleep before being woken up by a sheriff's sergeant.

After he awoke, deputies say they could smell alcohol on Goheen's breath and he was asked to leave the room.

The situation escalated when Goheen became aggressive toward the sergeant and pushed him, according to Lake County officials.

A struggle ensued after the sergeant tried to take Goheen into custody, but he resisted and began pushing and grabbing the sergeant.

Eventually, Goheen was taken into custody. The sergeant had minor injuries, including abrasions and bruises, and was hospitalized and later released.

Goheen is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, resisting arrest and obstructing identification.

He was set to appear in court on Thursday morning and is being held in the Lake County Jail.