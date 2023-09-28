Intruder enters women's quarters at temporary migrant shelter in Gage Park, alderman says

An intruder gained entry to the women's dormitory at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in Gage Park Thursday morning.

The 15th Ward Alderman Raymond López says the intruder did not make contact with any of the residents and he fled before he was caught.

Chicago police were notified, but officers were unable to find anyone matching the person's description.

"We will review how such a breach of the premises was possible and what steps need to be taken to ensure this remains a singular event," López said.

In a statement Thursday, López said he has been in contact with Mayor Johnson's Administration and the safety of the migrant asylum-seekers and the surrounding community must be of the utmost priority.

"A breach of this caliber could have ended in a much worse scenario," López said.

The Gage Park field house was converted into temporary housing for migrants in June.

As of July 1 at least 300 migrants moved into the facility.