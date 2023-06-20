Field house in Chicago to be converted into temporary housing for migrants; summer camps moved to new location

A new location in Chicago will be converted into temporary housing for migrants.

Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward says on July 1 about 300 migrants will be moved from Chicago police stations to a park district field house in Gage Park.

Lopez said he volunteered the field house on West 55th Street because "stagnation has come to an end."

Many asylum seekers have been sleeping on police station floors.

During an interview with the Sun-Times last week, Lopez says the temporary Gage Park shelter will house only men and the city will provide food, clothing, and security as well as address the men's health needs.

Additionally, summer camps at the Gage Park Field House have been suspended and moved to another location about four blocks away.

However, this is only a short-term solution.

Lopez is hosting a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss the housing plan and its impact on neighbors.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Clare de Montefalco Church on 54th and South Washtenaw.