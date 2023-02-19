Investigation underway after inmate dies in Lake County Jail

An inmate in the Lake County Jail died Saturday afternoon after officials say he was found having a seizure.

The inmate, a 50-year-old Zion man, was found around 4 p.m. having a seizure in his cell, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

One of the jail's nurses and several correctional officers provided CPR and life-saving measures.

Paramedics transported the inmate to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

Security surveillance cameras showed the inmate walked into his single-inmate cell, just before collapsing and seizing inside his cell.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Sheriff's Office says there were no signs of trauma on his body and no indications of foul play. The Lake County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

The inmate was being held on the charges of armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force will investigate the incident.