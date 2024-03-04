Investigation underway after man stabbed 3 times in Oak Park

A man was stabbed in Oak Park Monday afternoon.

Oak Park police officers responded to the 200 block of North Oak Park Avenue in the afternoon hours for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been stabbed three times: once in the neck/throat area, once in the arm and once in the side/torso.

He was transported to an area hospital with superficial wounds and is listed in stable condition.

Police learned that the suspect in the stabbing has a child in common with a female, who is now seeing the victim, and the incident is believed to be targeted.