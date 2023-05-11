Investigation underway after person shot in Lisle

An investigation is underway after someone was shot in Lisle early Wednesday.

At about 2:30 a.m., Lisle police responded to the 1700 block of Robin Lane for a call of a single shot fired.

Officers later learned that one person left the area prior to police arriving at the scene and was being treated at a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Lisle police say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident, including surveillance or doorbell video, is asked to contact the Lisle Police Department's Investigation Unit at (630) 271-4200.