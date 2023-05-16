FBI seeks victims in investment scam; 2 charged with wire fraud in Illinois

The FBI is looking for victims who were tricked in an investment scam.

Mark Carroll, 47, and Luke Curry, 36, both from Kentucky, have been charged in Rockford, Illinois, with six counts of wire fraud. The pair allegedly obtained millions of dollars in the scheme.

The FBI says in 2018 and 2019, Carroll and Curry promised victims a line of credit if the victims paid them an upfront deposit of 20% of the credit amount. However, once victims paid, they never received the promised credit.

The pair also guaranteed victims high returns on loans, ranging from 18% to 102%, the FBI said. But the victims never received any of the promised money.

The FBI says they have identified victims all over the country, and they think there could be more than 200 additional victims.

Many of the victims were elderly people who learned of the so-called investment opportunity through friends or family members, according to the FBI.

If you think you might be a victim, you're urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If convicted, Carroll and Curry face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each wire fraud charge.