Irving Park bicyclist death: Family of Nick Parlingayan sues Chicago, Metra

The family of a bicyclist killed in Chicago is suing the city and Metra.

Nick Parlingayan, 22, was hit by a car while cycling on the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in May of last year.

The lawsuit accuses the city of Chicago and Metra of creating a dangerous situation. It says construction at the Grayland Metra station caused traffic to be reduced to a half-lane, and that forced drivers into the bike lane.

"To lose somebody so young, and to lose somebody so needlessly. You can only imagine how a family is reeling from a circumstance like this," said attorney Brian Salvi.

Both Metra and the city of Chicago declined to comment on the lawsuit.