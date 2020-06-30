Island Lake man sentenced for child sex assault

article

A northwest suburban man was sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Island Lake.

Robert Ballarini, 59, pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said.

Island Lake police learned in July 2018 that he sexually assaulted a child who was under the age of 13 at the time, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Ballarini must serve at least 85% of his sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said.