Island Lake police seek woman who damaged department lobby

Island Lake police asked for the public's help in identifying a woman who was caught on video damaging the lobby of their department Tuesday morning in McHenry County.

At around 3:41 a.m., the woman arrived at the police department located at 3720 Greenleeaf Avenue. A surveillance camera in the lobby recorded her sitting down, flipping off the camera and proceeding to damage the inside of the lobby.

She tore papers and brochure holders off the wall and left them scattered along the ground.

Police said it is unclear why the suspect damaged the lobby. She may have been driving a dark-colored, possibly red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Island Lake Police at (847) 526-2100, option #1.