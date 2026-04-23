ISP squad car struck on I-55 in latest 'Move Over Law' crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - An Illinois State Police squad car was struck by another driver Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 55, marking the agency's ninth Move Over Law-related crash of 2026.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along northbound I-55 near East Lake Shore Drive (milepost 88) in Springfield.
According to ISP, a trooper had pulled over onto the shoulder to conduct a commercial vehicle inspection on a semi-truck. The squad car’s emergency lights were on, and the trooper was outside the vehicle inspecting the truck.
Then, a passing U-Haul truck pulling a trailer did not move over and sideswiped the squad car. No injuries were reported.
Damaged squad car photos | ISP
Police cited the driver of the U-Haul, identified as 79-year-old Lynn Pulfrey of Rockford, for improper lane usage and violating Illinois’ Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law.
Why you should care:
Illinois’ Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles or any vehicle with flashing lights. Violations can carry fines ranging from $250 to $10,000.
If a violation results in injury, a driver’s license can be suspended for six months to two years.
By the numbers:
2026 has seen nine Move Over Law-related ISP crashes, with two troopers injured. Last year, there were 15 crashes with seven troopers injured.
In 2024, there were 27 crashes with 12 injuries and one death.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.