ISP squad car struck on I-55 in latest 'Move Over Law' crash

The Brief An Illinois State Police squad car was hit during a traffic stop on I-55 Tuesday afternoon. A U-Haul driver was cited for failing to move over and improper lane usage. The crash marks the ninth Move Over Law-related incident involving ISP this year.



An Illinois State Police squad car was struck by another driver Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 55, marking the agency's ninth Move Over Law-related crash of 2026.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along northbound I-55 near East Lake Shore Drive (milepost 88) in Springfield.

According to ISP, a trooper had pulled over onto the shoulder to conduct a commercial vehicle inspection on a semi-truck. The squad car’s emergency lights were on, and the trooper was outside the vehicle inspecting the truck.

Then, a passing U-Haul truck pulling a trailer did not move over and sideswiped the squad car. No injuries were reported.

Damaged squad car photos | ISP

Police cited the driver of the U-Haul, identified as 79-year-old Lynn Pulfrey of Rockford, for improper lane usage and violating Illinois’ Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law.

Why you should care:

Illinois’ Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles or any vehicle with flashing lights. Violations can carry fines ranging from $250 to $10,000.

If a violation results in injury, a driver’s license can be suspended for six months to two years.

By the numbers:

2026 has seen nine Move Over Law-related ISP crashes, with two troopers injured. Last year, there were 15 crashes with seven troopers injured.

In 2024, there were 27 crashes with 12 injuries and one death.