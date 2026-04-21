Chicago concealed carry holder charged for having gun on CTA train, sheriff's police say

The Brief Officers say they saw a man smoking on a Red Line train, which violates CTA rules. A loaded handgun was found during the encounter, despite a valid concealed carry license. The man faces an unlawful possession of a weapon charge and has been released pending trial.



A Chicago man is facing a weapons charge after being found carrying a loaded gun on a CTA train last week, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on April 16 while deputies were conducting routine checks on a Red Line train car.

Officers said they saw 25-year-old Angel Williams smoking, which is not allowed under CTA rules. He was taken into custody on a disorderly conduct charge and escorted off the train at the 69th Street stop.

Angel Williams

During the encounter, officers said they discovered Williams had a loaded handgun and a valid concealed carry license.

However, carrying a firearm on public transportation is prohibited under the Illinois Concealed Carry Act. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office later charged Williams with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Gun recovered.

What's next:

Williams appeared in court on April 17 and was ordered released from custody.