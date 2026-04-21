Chicago concealed carry holder charged for having gun on CTA train, sheriff's police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a weapons charge after being found carrying a loaded gun on a CTA train last week, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
The backstory:
The incident happened around 7 p.m. on April 16 while deputies were conducting routine checks on a Red Line train car.
Officers said they saw 25-year-old Angel Williams smoking, which is not allowed under CTA rules. He was taken into custody on a disorderly conduct charge and escorted off the train at the 69th Street stop.
Angel Williams
During the encounter, officers said they discovered Williams had a loaded handgun and a valid concealed carry license.
However, carrying a firearm on public transportation is prohibited under the Illinois Concealed Carry Act. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office later charged Williams with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Gun recovered.
What's next:
Williams appeared in court on April 17 and was ordered released from custody.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.