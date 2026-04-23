Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police during stolen car confrontation files lawsuit

The Brief The family of 20-year-old Roberto Calvario Jr. has filed a federal lawsuit against two Chicago police officers and the city over his fatal shooting in December. The suit alleges multiple civil rights violations, including excessive force, and claims the shooting was unjustified. Police say Calvario was shot during a struggle inside a vehicle after he refused commands and allegedly dragged an officer.



The family of a man who was killed by Chicago police on the city's Northwest Side last December has filed a federal lawsuit against two officers and the city.

The 30-page lawsuit was filed in federal court on Wednesday on behalf of the family of 20-year-old Roberto Calvario Jr. against Chicago police officers Jose Salazar and Gilberto Gomez. The lawsuit alleges over a dozen violations of civil rights under both federal and state statutes, including claims of excessive force, false arrest, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred about 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2025 in the 5700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, where tactical officers were investigating an unoccupied stolen sedan, according to police. A second sedan pulled up alongside the stolen vehicle with two men and a woman inside.

Police said the two men, one of whom was later identified as Calvario, attempted to enter the stolen car as officers approached. One man ran from the scene, while Calvario returned to the driver’s seat of the second sedan. Officers ordered Calvario to exit, but he refused, leading to a struggle inside the vehicle.

According to police, Calvario then accelerated as officers tried to remove him, dragging one officer. During that struggle, an officer fired a single shot, striking him in the head. The vehicle continued forward and struck a parked car.

Video shows officers pulling Calvario from the vehicle and providing medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a woman who was riding in the sedan was taken into custody without injury. Two guns were recovered at the scene. The officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Tap here to read the full lawsuit.

The video at the top of this story is dated.